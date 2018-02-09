Staff cuts possible with proposed Newton Falls Schools consolidation

The meeting Thursday night will focus on the closing of the elementary school next year.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Board members for Newton Falls Exempted Village Schools will soon be talking about consolidation.

A news release says they’ll also talk about getting rid of staff. They say it’s because of decreased enrollment and financial problems.

The meeting will focus on the closing of the elementary school next year. There will also be a discussion about having grades K-5 in the middle school with grades 6-12 in the junior high/high school due to a drop in enrollment.

The community school board meeting is set for next Thursday, February 15.

It will be in the auditorium of the junior high school at 6 p.m. All members of the community are encouraged to attend.

