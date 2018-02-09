Sweeney reaches 1K with 38 as Lisbon cruises

Lisbon is set to play Western Reserve tomorrow.

By Published: Updated:
Lisbon Blue Devils High School Basketball - Lisbon, OH

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon posted their fifth win in a row after defeating Mineral Ridge, 74-55, tonight. Justin Sweeney went over the 1,000-point plateau as he scored a season-high 38 points on 5 three-point makes. Sweeney has now topped 30-points in a game this year five times. Over his last seven games, Sweeney has scored a total of 204 points which translates into an average of 29.1 points per contest.

Branson Brownfield scored 20 points for Lisbon as well as he connected on 4 three-pointers. Senior Grant Fredrick tallied 6 points while Dougie Minor and Ryan McCullough each added 5.

Lisbon finished their Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference schedule on Tuesday by topping East Palestine, 61-51. The Devils closed out the league in 4th place with an 8-6 mark.

The regular season comes to a close for Ridge as the Rams drop to 7-15. Prior to tonight’s loss, Ridge had won three of their previous five games which included a win over Badger on January 27. The Rams’ Koby Zupko scored a team-high 16 points. Jordan Zupko and Austin Governor added 11 and 10 points respectively for Ridge.

The Blue Devils (12-6) will play at Western Reserve tomorrow.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s