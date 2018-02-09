Thomas W. “Tom” “Mog” Morgan Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Thomas W. “Tom” “Mog” Morgan, 58, passed away Friday, February 9, 2018 due to complications from the flu at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born April 28, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late William R. and Joyce E. Morgan.

He was a 1977 graduate of Howland High School.

He presently worked at Miller Yount Paving Company for 24 years as a heavy equipment operator.

He enjoyed motorcycle racing, his family and building his home.

He is survived by his life long friend, Kate Marado; three sisters, Barbara (William) Latham of Ashland, Ohio, Diane Morgan of Negley, Ohio and Gail Nolfi of Warren; a sister-in-law, Cindy Morgan of Hartville, Ohio, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and special ones, Nolli and Jude Marado.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Morgan.

Family and friends may call Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. and Friday, February 16, 2018 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Friday, Febraury 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to in Tom’s name to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Morgan family.