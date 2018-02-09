Video: Morning snow tapers off

Watch the weather video above for the timing on the Friday morning snow.

Warm air is trying to return to our region into the weekend but we start the day with snow.

There is a better chance for more snow accumulation north of I-80.

Snow Accumulation

6 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Trace to 2″

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Little snow accumulation expected

See the hourly forecast here for the weekend and the next 7 days

THE WEEKEND

Warming up this weekend with the chance for both rain or snow showers. There could be a pocket of freezing rain/drizzle as temperatures near freezing through the night and early morning Saturday and Sunday. Snow accumulation is expected to be light with the warmer temperatures and rain mixing in.

NEXT WEEK

Warmer temperatures and not as stormy to start the week.

See the 7 Day Forecast here