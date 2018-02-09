Woman reaches deal with prosecutors in case of body found in freezer

Katrina Layton pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse in the Campbell case

By Published: Updated:
Arturo Novoa and Katrina Layton pleaded not guilty to all three of their charges in a Mahoning County courtroom.
Katrina Layton

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A defendant accused of involvement in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a freezer in Campbell reached a deal with prosecutors.

Katrina Layton pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse.

As part of a plea deal, Layton agreed to testify against her co-defendant, Arturo Novoa, when he goes to trial March 5.

The two were charged after police discovered the body of Shannon Graves inside a freezer in a Campbell home in July.

Graves’ family reported Graves missing in February.

Graves is the ex-girlfriend of Novoa. The two lived in a Youngstown apartment where prosecutors say Layton assumed Graves’ life after she died.

Layton will remain in jail until after the trial and sentencing.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s