Woman reaches deal with prosecutors in case of body found in freezer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A defendant accused of involvement in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a freezer in Campbell reached a deal with prosecutors.

Katrina Layton pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse.

As part of a plea deal, Layton agreed to testify against her co-defendant, Arturo Novoa, when he goes to trial March 5.

The two were charged after police discovered the body of Shannon Graves inside a freezer in a Campbell home in July.

Graves’ family reported Graves missing in February.

Graves is the ex-girlfriend of Novoa. The two lived in a Youngstown apartment where prosecutors say Layton assumed Graves’ life after she died.

Layton will remain in jail until after the trial and sentencing.