Barbara A. Tarbay Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Barbara A. Tarbay of Sharon passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brief illness. She was 63.

Barb was born July 19, 1954, in Sharon, a daughter of Robert J. and Mary (Slivka) Wolfinger.

She was a lifelong area resident and 1972 graduate of Kennedy Christian High School, Hermitage. Barb later graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing, New Castle, earning her registered nurse certification.

For the next 42 years, Barb worked at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, most recently as an IV Therapist.

Barb was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and also the Sons of Italy, both Sharon.

She enjoyed being outdoors camping, gardening and having picnics. Barb was an exceptional baker and cook and always prepared an overabundance of food, especially during the holidays. Her family will say that her “stuffing and stuffed cabbage will never be matched”.

Above all, Barb loved spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons.

Her husband, Frank J. Tarbay, whom she married June 6, 1980, survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Rebecca (Brad) Vorp, Pittsburgh; a son, Matt (Lora) Tarbay, Hermitage; a sister, Janet Byers, Charlotte, North Carolina; a brother, Robert Wolfinger, Pittsburgh; a sister-in-law, Mary Tarbay, Hermitage and two grandsons, Matthew and Mason Tarbay.

Barb was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 14 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 15 in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 370 Spruce Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 13 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.