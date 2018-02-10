Betty I. Barber Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Betty I. Barber, age 95, of 9 Penn Avenue, Greenville passed away Saturday evening, February 10, 2018 in The Grove at Greenville.

She was born in Greenville on January 28, 1923 a daughter of Francis C. and Laura L. (Williams) Wright.

She attended the former Penn High School.

On March 2,1940 Betty married Clifford A. Barber, he passed away November 23, 1992.

She enjoyed crocheting, hunting, fishing and camping.

Betty is survived by two sons, Francis A. “Fab” Barber of Greenville and Ronald L. Barber and his wife, Donah of Greenville; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Isaphene Buterbaugh and a daughter-in-law, Vicki Barber.

Calling Hours will be Monday, February 12, 2018, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Carl Nicholas, officiating.

Burial will be private in Stevenson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 44 S. Mercer Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

