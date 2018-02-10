Breakfast fundraiser in Warren donates proceeds to Rich Center for Autism

On the menu were pancakes, eggs, sausage and of course, syrup

By Published:
Money raised at the event helps keep the Rich Center open. Plus, it's a fun social event.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some of the McDivitt’s syrup made its way to Warren, where the Rich Center for Autism served it up at a fundraiser.

On the menu were pancakes, eggs, sausage and of course, syrup.

Money raised at the event helps keep the Rich Center open. Plus, it’s a fun social event.

“Gives an opportunity to get our teachers involved, our staff involved, meet some families — get people out and hopefully raise some money as well,” said Greg Boerio, associate director of academics and outreach at the Rich Center for Autism.

The Rich Center accepts students from the five-county area and relies on donations and fundraisers to keep going.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s