Elaine Marie Tenney Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Elaine Capito Tenney, 63, passed away surrounded by her loved ones Saturday, February 10, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

She was born April 10, 1954 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late Patsy and Patricia Capito.

She was a 1972 graduate of Howland High School.

She retired from Warren General Hospital as a switchboard operator after 20 years. After retiring she continued working privately in-home health.

She enjoyed crafts and her children.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) in Warren.

She is survived by her children, Kendra Kunkle of Indiana, Pennsylvania, Matt (Lyndsie) Tenney of Hilliard, Ohio and Mark Tenney of Howland and three sisters, Julia (Terry) Steele of Howland, Cecelia Capito of Rockport, Texas and Lena (Gene) Szegedi McDonald, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Per Elaine’s request there will be no calling hours but will be a Celebration of Life at a later date for family and friends. You can contact the family for more information.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossieandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Tenney family.