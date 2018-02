Game of the Week interview: Bristol’s Craig Giesy

WINDHAM, Ohio (WKBN) – Bristol rolled past Windham, 74-56 Friday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

The game was broadcast as the WKBN Game of the Week on MyYTV.

The win secured a share of the Northeastern Athletic Conference Stripes Division Championship.

Following the win, Bristol Head Coach Craig Giesy joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

Bryan Gabrielson led the Panthers with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Bobby Evan added 21 points in the win, while Gage Elza added 11 points in the victory.

Bristol improves to 16-2 on the season. The Panthers return to action Tuesday on the road at Garfield.