Gov. Kasich offers support to hometown of Westerville after two officers killed

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30am and were fired on when they arrived

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks at the Regional Judicial Opioid Initiative opening summit, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in Cincinnati. Accidental drug overdoses killed 3,050 people in Ohio last year, an average of eight per day, as deaths blamed on the powerful painkiller fentanyl again rose sharply and pushed the total overdose fatalities to a record high, the state reported Thursday.
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor John Kasich expressed his condolences Saturday to his hometown of Westerville after two police officers were shot and killed.

“I am very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers today,” Kasich said on Twitter. “I have spoken with Westerville city leaders and pledged the full assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol in any way they need…We will learn more soon about this tragic incident but please join me in lifting up these officers’ families in prayer.”

Kasich released a further statement after the officers were identified.

“The finest among us are those who risk it all everyday for our safety, and Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were those people. Their deaths are terrible tragedy for my hometown of Westerville and all of Ohio.

I’ve spoken with Westerville’s city leaders and Chief Morbitzer and pledged whatever support they need from the highway patrol. We extend our prayers and deep condolences to their families and fellow officers. Let’s pledge ourselves to never forget their service.”

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30am and were fired on when they arrived at the address, police say.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s