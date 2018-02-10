Gov. Kasich offers support to hometown of Westerville after two officers killed

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor John Kasich expressed his condolences Saturday to his hometown of Westerville after two police officers were shot and killed.

“I am very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers today,” Kasich said on Twitter. “I have spoken with Westerville city leaders and pledged the full assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol in any way they need…We will learn more soon about this tragic incident but please join me in lifting up these officers’ families in prayer.”

Kasich released a further statement after the officers were identified.

“The finest among us are those who risk it all everyday for our safety, and Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were those people. Their deaths are terrible tragedy for my hometown of Westerville and all of Ohio.

I’ve spoken with Westerville’s city leaders and Chief Morbitzer and pledged whatever support they need from the highway patrol. We extend our prayers and deep condolences to their families and fellow officers. Let’s pledge ourselves to never forget their service.”

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30am and were fired on when they arrived at the address, police say.

