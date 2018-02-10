Henry L. Kolat Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Henry L. Kolat, 89 of Poland, passed away Saturday, February 10 at Windsor House Parkside, in Columbiana.

Henry, affectionately known as Lewie and Squeeky, was born, August 26, 1928 in Dunbar, Pennsylvania, the son of James I. and Mary A. Pietracak Kolat.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy, Seaman First Class, Stationed in Saipan and honorably discharged on December 24, 1947.

Henry retired from LTV in Campbell in 1981 after 33 years of service.

His wife, the former Donna Jean Roberts, whom he married on May 23, 1949, passed away on April 16, 2013, 37 days short of 64 years together.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Thomas H. (Nancy) Kolat of Lowellville, Walter R. Kolat of Youngstown, Timothy L. Kolat of Bellefont, Pennsylvania and Susan A. (Larry) Griffith of Salem; grandchildren, Renee Kolat Brophy, Bryon Kolat, Ronald Kolat, Kelly Kolat May, Russell Kolat, Ashley Griffith Hahn, Danielle Kolat Maker, Milissa Kolat Dominick and Jacob Suthers and great-grandchildren, Amanda Brophy, Ryan Brophy, Cheyanne Kolat, Kaylee Kolat, Ryleigh Kolat, Ryan Hahn, Bentley Hahn, Cody May, Noah May, Rilyn Dominick, Bennet Dominick, Luca Dominick, Gabriel Lamphere and Owen Jude Lamphere.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Jean; a son, Charles R. Kolat, who passed away July 29, 1979; brothers, John, Frank, Andrew, James, Stanley, Joseph, Walter and Robert; sisters, Rose Malachin, Martha Steiner and Mary Stefanick; grandson, Zachary Kolat and great-granddaughter, Angel Marie Maker.

The Kolat family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

