James V. Akenhead Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – James V. Akenhead, 70, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018 at his home.

Jim was born July 5, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late James and Vivian Latham Akenhead.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, a member of the East Palestine Masonic Lodge # 417 F&AM, attended the Centenary United Methodist Church and was a longtime owner/operator of the Akenhead’s Dairy in East Palestine.

Jim is survived by a son, Eric (Inda) Akenhead of East Palestine; daughter, Lisa Akenhead of Pittsburgh; brother, Dan Akenhead of Albuquerque, New Mexico; aunt, Betty Garrod and three grandchildren, Paris Winterburn, Sean Owens and Riley Akenhead.

A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the Centenary United Methodist Church in East Palestine with Rev. Mark McTrustry officiating.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.