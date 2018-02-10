John T. Zordich, Jr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – John T. Zordich, Jr., 80, of the city’s south side, passed away Saturday morning, February 10, 2018, at Washington Square Healthcare Center in Warren following a brief illness.

John was born January 6, 1938 in Niles, the son of John Thomas and Sylvia Ann Jeswald Zordich and spent most of his life in this area.

He was a 1955 graduate of North High School in Youngstown and served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, from 1957 until 1977, where he earned a college-level equivalency degree in 1961.

Mr. Zordich worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube before he enlisted in the Navy. After his honorable discharge, John worked for the United Paper Service Company, for the Youngstown Office of Consumer Affairs and he worked for the U.S. Postal Service from 1984 until he retired in 1997.

John served as President, Director of Legislation, Director of Human Relations and as Steward of Youngstown Local No. 443 of the United Postal Workers Union. He was an active member of the local Democratic Party and he volunteered with the Youngstown Office of Consumer Affairs and with the Reach Committee of the Youngstown City Schools. He was Vice-Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Council of Community Development and he served as Chairman of the Citizens Advisory Council for Eastgate Development & Transportation.

Mr. Zordich was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association in Norfolk, Virginia, a member of the Disabled American Veterans and of the Curbstone Coaches.

His beloved wife of 39 years, Terri Melton Zordich, whom he married August 21, 1961, passed away October 23, 2000.

John leaves a stepdaughter, Clara Roiz; a stepson, John McPhillips; three grandchildren, including a granddaughter, Terri Lee Romine and many extended family members, including his cousin and caregiver, Cynthia (Glenn) Ford of Niles.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Sylvia and Arthur Battagline; his father, John Thomas Zordich; his brother, Frank Zordich and his sister, Kathleen Zordich.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 15, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Committal services with military honors will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where John will be laid to rest next to his wife, Terri.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to John’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 13 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



