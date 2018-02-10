Joyce Annabell Obituary

WARREN, Ohio -Joyce Annabell, 76, of Warren, passed away Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born January 22, 1942 in Murphy, North Carolina, a daughter of Glen and Pluma (Brown) Stalcup.

Joyce was educated in North Carolina and in her adult life she was employed with the former Packard Electric Corporation in Warren, doing various jobs for more than 30 years, retiring in 1999.

She enjoyed golfing, playing bocce and she was an avid reader.

Joyce is survived by two children, Michael Perkins, of Waterbury Connecticut and Jodi Buckley, of Fort Myers, Florida. She also leaves behind three brothers, John Stalcup, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; Bob Stalcup, of Mobile, Alabama and Dennis Stalcup of North Cross, Georgia; a sister, Vivian Martin, of Asheville, North Carolina; her longtime companion and partner, Edward Dillon, of Warren and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marlene Helsley and a brother, Gene Stalcup.

Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 17, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 17 at the funeral home prior to services.

Joyce’s favorite color was red and her family kindly encourages anyone coming to celebrate her life to please consider wearing something red in her memory.

