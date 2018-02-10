LaBrae remains perfect with win over Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, OH (WKBN)-The LaBrae boys kept their perfect season alive Saturday night as the Vikings went on the road and topped Newton Falls 75-43.

The Tigers held a lead early in the first quarter at 5-2, but a quick 5-0 run gave LaBrae the lead for good as the Vikings didn’t look back.

Aaron Iler led all-scorers with 26 points while Tyler Stephens had 16.

Preston Rapczak had a game-high 10 for Newton Falls.

The Vikings improve to 18-0 on the year and are ranked 4th in the latest statewide AP Division III poll.

The Tigers drop to 11-8 on the season.