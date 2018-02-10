Margaret Bresko Obituary

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (Formerly Youngstown, Ohio) – Margaret Bresko, 96, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018, in Indianapolis, Indiana, following a brief illness.

Margaret, who was known to all as “Peg,” was born August 17, 1921, in Arroyo, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Anna and George Elyko. She was later adopted by Steven and Mary Foltinsky and was lovingly raised by her new family in Ohio.

She graduated from East High School and then dedicated her life to being a homemaker.

Peg married John Bresko, on February 10, 1941. A carpenter, John built their house on Old Furnace Road in Youngstown, where they lived for 60 years.

Peg enjoyed volunteering at her parish, St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, The Golden Pillars and of the Rosary Makers. She was extremely proud of the 4,000-plus rosaries she handmade that were distributed throughout the world.

As patriotic as she was pious, Peg supported many charities that helped veterans. She held various positions, including that of past-president of the Catholic War Veterans, John J. Buckley Post, No. 1292.

For most of her life, Peg reveled in her favorite pastimes; bowling at West Side Lanes and golfing at Mill Creek Park’s Par 3 Golf Course. She loved playing cards her entire life and did so up to one month of her passing. Though always friendly in competition, Peg loved to win! A devoted sports fan, Peg followed “anything that was played with a ball” and was a huge supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes and of the Cleveland Indians.

With her outgoing personality and sharp sense of humor, Peg made friends easily. Those who knew her have commented to her family the impact she made on their lives.

Saddened by Peg’s passing are her children, Carol (Ed) Burkhardt, Peggy (Bob) Krok and Tom (Robin) Bresko; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Peg was preceded in death by her husband, John; a son John J. Bresko and a granddaughter, Stacey Krok Grace.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 16, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, at the funeral home and will continue at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church on South Belle Vista Avenue in Youngstown.

Interment will follow at the parish cemetery on South Schenley Avenue in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Peg’s family requests donations be made to the Mindy Henning Scholarship Fund, Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, 201 East Commerce Street, Suite 150, Youngstown, OH 44503 or to Fisher House Foundation (which offers diverse help to military and returning veterans), 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 420, Rockville, MD 20850.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Peg’s family.

