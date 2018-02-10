Mary Buydos Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mary Buydos was born August 10, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Andrew and Mary Serbin, Sr. She died peacefully on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley, Howland, Ohio.

She graduated from Champion High School.

Mary was raised on a farm, she worked the fields and barn alongside her brothers and always spoke of the special bond she had with her family.

Mary loved raising all kinds of plants and flowers, gardening, bird watching and loved helping to raise her two grandchildren and cooking fantastic Slovakian meals and family favorite baked goods. She tended her large vegetable garden and canned the produce. She is described as a tough lady up through the last day of her life, the only slight pauses in her lifetime of work were times of illness.

Mary was the last surviving sibling to her brothers, George, Andy, Mike, Steve, John and infant brother, Joe. Mary was also preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary Serbin.

Survivors include her daughter, Rose Fenstermaker of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Regina (Chris) Laudieri of Greenwich, Connecticut, Michael Fenstermaker, of Akron, Ohio, and great-grandchildren, Mario Laudieri and Madison Laudieri of Connecticut.

Family will hold a private service on Wednesday morning, February 14, with burial to immediately follow.

There will be no calling hours at McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

Family is requesting contributions be made to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473

