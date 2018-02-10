Mary (Lawrence) Baker Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Mary Lawrence Baker, 91, of Niles, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018, at her residence with her caring and loving family by her side.

She was born December 17, 1926, in Woodland, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Mary Bodnar Yakus.

Mary was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles and was the head cook at Fairhaven School for 15 years, retiring in 1982.

Mary will always be remembered for her beautiful smile. One of her biggest joys was to sit on her front porch and give the neighborhood children cookies and suckers as they walked home from school.

Mary is survived by two sons, Edward G. Lawrence of Niles and Anthony J. (Carol) Lawrence of Niles; a daughter, Deborah J. Rosenberger of Niles; two brothers, George Yakus of Alaska and John Kersen of Champion; a sister, Julia Lawrence of Niles; two grandchildren, Marc (Randi) Lawrence of Cortland and Andrea (Mike) Roman of Niles and five great-grandchildren, Masen Marinkobich, Cholie Roman, Spencer Roman, Halle Lawrence and Colton Lawrence.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward W. Lawrence, the father of her children, whom she married in February of 1947 and died on November 20, 1969; her second husband, George Baker, Sr., whom she married May 28, 1994 and died November 22, 2016; a brother, Anthony Yakus and two sisters, Helen Fasulo and Shirley Dean.

As per Mary’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.

The family request that material contributions be made in Mary’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are being handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Family and friends may visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Lawrence family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



