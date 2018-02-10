Michael Masajlo Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 17 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Farynets officiating, for Michael Masajlo, 88, who passed away Saturday morning, February 10.

Michael was born February 16, 1929, in Campbell, the son of Stephen and Susan Mindzik Masajlo.

He was a 1948 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

In 1950, Michael entered the United States Navy and served until 1954.

He worked as a millwright at LTV Steel in Warren until his retirement in 1990.

Michael was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Men’s Club and was involved with the upkeep of the buildings and picnic grounds at the Shady Run facility.

He was an avid golfer and loved playing at Tanglewood, where he accomplished two holes-in-one. He enjoyed cheering on his favorite baseball team, the Cleveland Indians, and most of all, Michael loved watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

His wife, the former Margaret Orlovsky, whom he married July 9, 1955, passed away June 15, 2010.

Michael will be deeply missed by his children, Nancy (George) Gasper of Boardman, Barbara (Stephen) Jaszek of Powell, Michael (Linda) Masajlo of Pleasanton, California, and Ronald (Sheri) Masajlo of Powell; grandchildren, Macy, Malory and Max Masajlo, all of Pleasanton, California, Jennifer Jaszek and Nicole and Adam Masajlo, all of Powell and George Gasper of Boardman and his sister, Margaret Evans of Campbell.

Besides his wife, Margaret; he was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Steve Masajlo.

The Masajlo family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, February 16 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



