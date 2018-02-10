Patricia (Zappa) Sabatino Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Patricia (Zappa) Sabatino of Sharpsville passed away Saturday afternoon, February 10, 2018, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville. She was 82.

Patricia was born February 19, 1935, in Sharon, a daughter of Edmund and Dolphine (Smith) Zappa.

She was a 1953 graduate of Farrell High School and a 1956 graduate of Sharon General School of Nursing.

Patricia was employed as a registered nurse at the former, Ashcom Convalescent and Nursing Home, Hermitage.

She was of the Catholic faith and a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post #6404 and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Post #162, both of Sharpsville.

Patricia enjoyed playing bingo, getting together with fellow nursing friends and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Karla Murphy and her husband, Ken, Norton Shores, Michigan and Cheryl Morris and her husband, Joe, Sharpsville; two sisters, Eleanor Manning, Sharon and Virginia “Ginger” Shufflebarger and her husband, Earl, Mentor, Ohio; two brothers, Patrick “Punkin” Zappa and his wife, Nancy, Sharpsville and Louis “Butch” Zappa and his wife, Elaine, Hermitage; a sister-in-law, Bernie Zappa, Hermitage and four grandchildren, Karly and Kendall Murphy Mack (Natalie) Morris and Tanner Morris.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Charles David Sarvas, Jr. and a brother, Edward “Dempsey” Zappa.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 14 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 15 in the funeral home with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, pastor of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville, officiating.

Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.﻿

