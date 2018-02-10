Peggy Lee Lewis Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Peggy Lee Lewis, 67, passed away Saturday evening, February 10, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Peggy was born December 7, 1950 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Helen V. (Parker) Lewis.

She attended Woodrow Wilson High School and was a lifelong area resident.

Peggy was a homemaker.

She enjoyed reading, writing poetry, swimming and visiting Mill Creek Park.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Laura J. Consiglio of New Middletown and Lisa Beth Moore of Youngstown; two brothers, Daniel F. Lewis and James A. Lewis, both of Youngstown; two grandsons, Michael J. (Mirna) Consiglio, Jr. of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Stefano D. Consiglio of Youngstown; a great-granddaughter, Helen K. Consiglio of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; brother-in-law, Michael A. Pavlik, Sr. of Boardman; five nephews, Daniel R.(Kim) Lewis, Brian A. Lewis, Michael A. Pavlik, Jr., Richard J. Pavlik and Kelly R. (Samantha) Pavlik and many cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her sister, Debra L. Pavlik and son-in-law, Michael J. Consiglio, Sr.

Per Peggy’s requests, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman. Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to the family.