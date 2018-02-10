Phyllis “JoAnne” Borrelli Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Phyllis “JoAnne” Borrelli, 79, of New Castle, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday evening, February 10, 2018, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mrs. Borrelli was born January 11, 1939, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothea (Sewall) Spears.

She was a lifelong area resident and 1956 graduate of New Castle High School.

Following high school, JoAnne worked in the business office of Bell Telephone Company, New Castle.

After raising her three children, she worked in the administrative offices of the New Castle School District for nearly 20 years, retiring in 2004.

JoAnne was of the Catholic faith.

She enjoyed reading, completing crossword puzzles and going out to breakfast with her friends, Kathy Anzalone and Dee-Dee Bongivingo. JoAnne loved taking family vacations to the beach, especially to the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Her family was the joy of her life and she cherished the time and memories she shared with all of them, particularly her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband of more than 58 years, Richard “Doc” Borrelli, whom she married October 31, 1959; a daughter, Mindy Borrelli, New Castle; two sons, Mark (Amy) Borrelli, Valencia, Pennsylvania and Craig (Diana) Borrelli, New Castle; a sister, Evelyn (Tom) Page, Valencia, Pennsylvania; a brother, Don (Evelyn) Spears, Hermitage; three sisters-in-law, Nadine Spears, New Wilmington and Jean Spears and Jean Borrelli, both New Castle; a brother-in-law, Paul Carvella, New Castle; four grandchildren, Leah (Aaron) Snider and Tony (Maggie) Borrelli and Joseph (Lauren) Borrelli and Linda (Vinny) Borrelli; a great-granddaughter, Siena Snider and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her beloved dogs, Phoebe and Remi.

In addition to her parents, JoAnne was preceded in death by three brothers, Warren “Casey”, Larry and Lloyd Spears and a sister, Roberta Carvella.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 14 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 14 in the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Abel Robles, pastor of Oakpointe Christian Center, New Castle, officiating.