Reynolds Wrestling makes history with 5th Duals State Title

The Raiders beat Southern Columbia Saturday to set a new state record

By Published: Updated:
Reynolds Wrestling.
Courtesy: Annese Bayless

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Reynolds wrestling team defeated Southern Columbia Saturday in the PIAA State Wrestling AA Championship.

The Raiders won the duals match, 30-25, for back-to-back State Championships. It’s their 5th Duals Title in program history, which is now the most in Pennsylvania wrestling history, regardless of division.

Reynolds finishes the season with a 25-1 record, and now have a chance to win a team State Title at the individual meet next month. The Raiders already own 8 State Titles in the individual event, with 13 total State Championships. They now have an astonishing career record of 840-95-2.

Reynolds Wrestling.
Courtesy: Annese Bayless

Here are the complete results, with breakdown by weight division.

138: Cole Matthews Won by Fall :45 over Miner
145: Hunter Michaels Won by Fall :59 over Miller
152: Mason Wilkerson Lost by Dec 4-1 to Linn
160: H Thompson Lost by Dec 5-0 to Haladay
170: Cole Toy Lost by T Fall 21-6 to Garica
182: B McCloskey Lost by Dec 4-3 to Scicchitano
195: Jarod Miller Won by Dec 5-2 over Quinton
220: Wyatt Owen Lost by Dec 7-3 to Sprauge
285: Derrick Skeehan Lost by Dec 2-0 to Fulmer
106: Gary Steen Won by Fall 2:57 over Dorkoski
113: Beau Bayless Won by Dec 7-4 over Edmonson
120: Kaeden Berger Lost by T Fall 26-11 to Lane
126: Andrew Ischo Won by Dec 5-2 over Yoder
132: Rocco Bartolo Won by Dec 5-0 over Renn

