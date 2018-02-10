Reynolds Wrestling makes history with 5th Duals State Title

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Reynolds wrestling team defeated Southern Columbia Saturday in the PIAA State Wrestling AA Championship.

The Raiders won the duals match, 30-25, for back-to-back State Championships. It’s their 5th Duals Title in program history, which is now the most in Pennsylvania wrestling history, regardless of division.

Reynolds finishes the season with a 25-1 record, and now have a chance to win a team State Title at the individual meet next month. The Raiders already own 8 State Titles in the individual event, with 13 total State Championships. They now have an astonishing career record of 840-95-2.

Here are the complete results, with breakdown by weight division.

138: Cole Matthews Won by Fall :45 over Miner

145: Hunter Michaels Won by Fall :59 over Miller

152: Mason Wilkerson Lost by Dec 4-1 to Linn

160: H Thompson Lost by Dec 5-0 to Haladay

170: Cole Toy Lost by T Fall 21-6 to Garica

182: B McCloskey Lost by Dec 4-3 to Scicchitano

195: Jarod Miller Won by Dec 5-2 over Quinton

220: Wyatt Owen Lost by Dec 7-3 to Sprauge

285: Derrick Skeehan Lost by Dec 2-0 to Fulmer

106: Gary Steen Won by Fall 2:57 over Dorkoski

113: Beau Bayless Won by Dec 7-4 over Edmonson

120: Kaeden Berger Lost by T Fall 26-11 to Lane

126: Andrew Ischo Won by Dec 5-2 over Yoder

132: Rocco Bartolo Won by Dec 5-0 over Renn