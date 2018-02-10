Richard P. Cyb Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Richard P. Cyb, 59, of Warren died Saturday morning, February 10, 2018 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born July 30, 1958 in Lorain, Ohio, a son of Michael and Helen (Jakmas) Cyb and came to the area 25 years ago.

Rich was a graduate of Admiral King High School in Lorain and had worked as an electrician for the K-Mart Distribution Center.

He enjoyed flying model airplanes and helicopters and he enjoyed canning, making hot peppers and hot mustard.

Besides his wife, the former Paula Ruth, whom he married in 1983, he leaves his mother of Lorain; his two sons, Phillip (Nessa) Cyb in Fairbanks, Alaska and Brandon Cyb of Mentor, Ohio; a sister, Christine (Edward) Thompson of Lorain; two brothers, Michael (Leeann) Cyb of Carmel, Indiana and Randall (Gail) Cyb of DeBary, Florida and eleven nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home in Warren where friends may call one hour prior to the service.

The family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley.