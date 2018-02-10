Robert L. Boyce Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Sunday, February 10, 2018, Robert L. Boyce, age 48, of Mineral Ridge, died unexpectedly at home.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on November 23, 1969 to Jerry Lee and Kathleen (Kelly) Boyce.

Bob attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He was a free spirit and the most lovable easy going man. His most precious times were spent with his family.

He leaves behind his daughter, Ashley Boyce, who was his “everything”; his mother, Kathleen Boyce of Mineral Ridge; brother, Nathan Hodge of Leavittsburg; nieces, Jessica Boyce, Nikki Boyce, Alexis Boyce; two great-nephews and man cousins.

Besides is father, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Boyce, Jr and McKenzie Lea.

Arrangements are pending.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.