If you are reading this on the WKBN app, click here for all videos.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem hopes to bring extra business to their downtown with a new tradition.

The Downtown Salem Partnership — an organization made of businesses and community members — wanted to bring business to the area and created Salem’s Second Saturday.

This month’s theme — Sweet on Salem.

Businesses in the area will offer specials, added services and discounts to celebrate the day.