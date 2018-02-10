Susan Gayle Novak Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Susan G. Novak, 63, was called home in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 10, 2018 at St. Joseph Health Care in Warren.

Susan was born in Cleveland, Ohio oldest daughter of Shirley (Milheim) Moran.

Susan lived each day with a full loving heart. She was proud to say she was a four-year cancer survivor and lead a life of true selflessness and strength that most could only dream of living to her example. She truly touched the life of every person with whom she came in contact.

Susan worked at St. Joseph Health Center for 30 years as Manager of Composition and Employee Recognition; a job at which she excelled. She found many lifelong friends including her closest friends, Jyoti and Reima.

Her joyous heart belonged first to her family and friends and second to her beautiful garden and home. Her garden was a reflection of who she was – each flower was planted and protected with care, love and protection.

Susan will be missed dearly but we take solace in the fact that she now sits with the sun shining brightly and showering us with her love and protection from above. Like her garden, her friends and family will continue to grow in her love.

Visitation for Susan will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon.

She is survived by her close and loving family; her soulmate and loyal loving husband of 29 years, Ed Novak; loving brothers, Jeffrey and Michael Arnovitz; her brother-in-law, Joe Novak and sister-in-law, Priscilla Warren; her one and only precious daughter, Rachel Gulakowski and the true light of her life her only granddaughter, Ava Berlyn Ebel.

Susan was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Ronald Moran.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



