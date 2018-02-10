‘Toyhio’ toy convention returns to Valley, next event planned for June

Toyhio toy convention in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 60 vendors gathered at the Liberty Metroplex to buy and sell collectible toys Saturday.

It’s the third time the Toyhio Toy Convention has come to the area.

Everything from Star Wars to He-Man to Funko Pops made an appearance.

The event attracted people not just from the Valley but also from Pittsburgh, Columbus, West Virginia and even New York.

“Figured it would be a nice way for him to see all the toys I grew up with, maybe get something special for him,” said event-goer Chris Brezney.

The people who run the event say they’ll be back at the Liberty Metroplex on June 16.

