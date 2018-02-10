Warren crime activity: Reported break-in at Powerhouse Bar & Grill

Wednesday, January 31

2:22 p.m. – 2800 block of Dunstan Dr. NW, car reported stolen. The victim said her black 2005 Pontiac Grand Am was stolen from her apartment’s carport. Police later found it in a ditch by Beal St. and N. Tod Ave.

Thursday, February 1

1:15 p.m. – 2200 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, detectives found Darrin Andrews, 35, dead in a car near Trumbull Homes. Andrews had been reported missing on January 30.

Friday, February 2

10:36 a.m. – Niles Rd. and Woodbine Ave. SE, Brandon Kagey, 32, arrested on warrants and charged with falsification and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. Police said Kagey initially gave them a fake name. They found straws with white powder residue in his sock and a crack pipe in the car, according to a report.

2:18 p.m. – Main Ave. SW and 4th St. SW, Shawn Flowers, 51, arrested on a warrant and charged with failure to comply. Police said he stabbed a man the night before. Flowers led officers on a chase before they were able to arrest him, according to a police report.

4:59 p.m. – Waverly Ave. NE and N. Washington St., Adam McGill, 33, charged with receiving stolen property, failure to comply and resisting arrest. Police recognized McGill as having a warrant for his arrest and tried to stop him. They said he drove away and led them on a high-speed chase to Porter St. NE, where they found him hiding near bushes.

Saturday, February 3

12:45 a.m. – Jackson St. SW and York Ave. SW, police said a man was shot in his car. The victim told officers he was driving when a black Jeep drove up. He said a man got out of the Jeep and shot at him multiple times, hitting his arm.

3:37 a.m. – Parkman Rd. NW and Drexel Ave. NW, Justin Redmond, 27, of Girard, Ashley Mines, 27, of Youngstown, and Ian Zimomra, 37, of Cortland, all arrested on warrants during a traffic stop. Redmond was also charged with falsification and possessing drug abuse instruments after police said he initially gave them a fake name and hid a syringe and crack pipe in his rear.

Sunday, February 4

12:48 a.m. – 1900 block of Stewart Dr. NW, Doris Brantley, 32, arrested and charged with endangering children, domestic violence, DUI, reckless operation of a vehicle and child restraint. Officers said Brantley drove over the foot of one of her family members and was driving recklessly and speeding. Police said Brantley’s 1-year-old son was crying inside the car and was not in a car seat. When she was arrested, police said Brantley yelled and kicked the inside of the cruiser.

Monday, February 5

11:20 a.m. – 100 block of N. Park Ave., a man reported that someone used a fake check to take over $1,600 from his business account at Best Western.

12:39 p.m. – 900 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Powerhouse Bar & Grill reported that someone broke into the building and stole and vandalized several items.

8:03 p.m. – 100 block of Forest St. NW, Brandi Bobco, 35, of Struthers, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug abuse instruments and open container. An officer found Bobco sitting in a parked car and saw an open bottle of liquor, according to a police report. Police said she had a pill bottle containing prescription drugs and suspected heroin. Bobco also had a bag of syringes and a piece of paper containing suspected cocaine, police said.

Tuesday, February 6

12:40 p.m. – 900 block of Landsdowne Ave. NW, reported home burglary.

Wednesday, February 7

1:48 p.m. – 700 block of East Ave., Gabriel Talanca, 22, arrested and charged with five counts of importuning. Austintown police conducted an undercover sex sting and said Talanca had sexual conversations with and sent nude pictures to an undercover officer that he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

5:52 p.m. – 2700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Sean Allen, 30, arrested on a warrant and charged with petty theft after police said he stole a bar of soap from Giant Eagle.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

