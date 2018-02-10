White & Smith pour in 20 apiece as Champion rallies past Harding

Abby White and Allison Smith each scored a game-high 20 points in a 51-50 win for the Golden Flashes Saturday.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls basketball team rallied from a seven point halftime deficit to defeat Warren Harding, 51-50 Saturday at Warren Harding High School.

The Raiders raced out to an early lead in the first half and led 27-20 at the break. But the Golden Flashes outscored Harding, 31-23 over the final two periods to rally for the one point win.

Abby White and Allison Smith led Champion with 20 points apiece. White hit four three-pointers and went 4-4 from the free throw line, while Smith hit 8 field goals.

Warren Harding was led by Indea Phillips with 11 points. Toni Donaldson added 10 points for the Raiders and Brayleonna Woods finished with 9.

Champion improves to 17-3 on the season and enter the postseason as the #1 seed in their the Division III Ravenna District Tournament.

Warren Harding (12-8) hosts a Sectional Tournament game for the first time in program history. The 6th-seeded Raiders host #11 Riverside next Saturday at 1 PM in the Division I Perry District Tournament.

