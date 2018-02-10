Winter art market in Youngstown displays wide variety of handmade work

Saturday's event was at the B & O Station Banquet Hall in Youngstown

By Published:
Local artists put their goods on display at the Artists of the Rust Belt Winter Market Saturday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local artists put their goods on display at the Artists of the Rust Belt Winter Market Saturday.

Dozens of local vendors sold everything from soap to jewelry. There was even a blacksmith making housewares.

The market is held four times a year.

Saturday’s event was at the B & O Station Banquet Hall in Youngstown.

“We try to support them. This is a place for them to have an outlet, to sell their stuff and be seen. It’s steadily grown over the last eight years,” said Tony Nicholas, director of Artists of the Rust Belt.

In order to show their creations, all of the items being sold had to handmade.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s