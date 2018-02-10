Wintry mix and patchy fog pose a problem Sunday morning

I’m starting off tonight’s forecast with a little good news, about time! Some dry air pushed into our area which greatly diminished the chance for rain and a wintry mix tonight.

What was looking like it could have been the time frame for the biggest threat is no longer there.

There still is a chance for some light rain and freezing rain that could pose a problem for Sunday morning. Also, patchy fog is possible in the low-lying areas, which could reduce visibility and make isolated spots slippery.

There will be a chance for rain, sleet and freezing rain through the afternoon hours. With all the precipitation types, it will make it hard for any one type of accumulation.

More of a wintry mix will move in Sunday evening.

The chance for precip will taper off Sunday night and we will be left with sunny skies for Monday!

National Weather Service definitions of the six types of precipitation that are possible this weekend:

Rain

Precipitation that falls to earth in drops more than 0.5 mm in diameter.

Drizzle

Precipitation consisting of numerous minute droplets of water less than 0.5 mm in diameter.

Freezing Rain

Rain that falls as a liquid but freezes into glaze upon contact with the ground.

Freezing Drizzle

A drizzle that falls as a liquid but freezes into glaze or frost upon contact with the cold ground or surface structures.

Sleet

Pellets of ice composed of frozen or mostly frozen raindrops or refrozen partially melted snowflakes.

Snow

Precipitation in the form of ice crystals, mainly of intricately branched, hexagonal form and often agglomerated into snowflakes, formed directly from the freezing [deposition] of the water vapor in the air.

The wintry mix will change to snow by Sunday evening and night. Better weather moves in after that to start next week. Warming up into the upper 40s by next Thursday.