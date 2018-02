At 17-1, McDonald tops Struthers District as the #1 seed

Division IV Boys’ Basketball – Struthers District

Tournament Field

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 27

Game 1: #9 St. Thomas Aquinas at #8 Wellsville

Game 2: #13 Heartland Christian at #4 Western Reserve

Game 3: #12 Jackson-Milton at #5 Springfield

Game 4: #10 Sebring at #5 Springfield

Game 5: #11 Leetonia at #6 Lisbon

Sectional Final, Mar. 2

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #1 McDonald

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #2 Lowellville

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at #3 Valley Christian

District Semifinal

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, Mar. 5

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, Mar. 6

District Championship, Mar. 9

Remaining Winners

Recent Struthers District Championship Results

2017 – McDonald 96 Southern 43

2016 – McDonald 67 Wellsville 48

2015 – St. Thomas Aquinas 72 McDonald 53

2014 – St. Thomas Aquinas 90 McDonald 48

2013 – Valley Christian 75 Wellsville 73

2012 – Mogadore 63 Wellsville 50

2011 – McDonald 85 Wellsville 53

2010 – McDonald 46 Valley Christian 44

2009 – Valley Christian 61 McDonald 59

2008 – Columbiana 73 McDonald 67

2007 – McDonald 70 Heritage Christian 61

2006 – Mineral Ridge 58 McDonald 55

2005 – Sebring 67 McDonald 45

2004 – Sebring 53 McDonald 41

2003 – Sebring 51 Heritage Christian 47

2002 – Sebring 54 Mineral Ridge 52

2001 – East Canton 54 South Range 53

2000 – Jackson-Milton 55 McDonald 52 (OT)

Struthers District Tournament Records

(Past 10 Years)

McDonald – 24-4 (2008-11, 2014-17)

Wellsville – 15-8 (2010-17)

Valley Christian – 14-8 (2008-17)

Lowellville – 10-10 (2008-17)

St. Thomas Aquinas – 8-0 (2014-15)

Sebring – 7-10 (2008-17)

Southern – 7-8 (2008-13, 2016-17)

Western Reserve – 5-10 (2008-17)

Lake Center Christian – 5-6 (2008-13)

Mogadore – 5-1 (2012-13)

East Canton – 4-8 (2009-09, 2012-17)

Lisbon – 4-4 (2010-11, 2016-17)

Columbiana – 3-3 (2008-11)

Leetonia – 2-10 (2008-17)

Heritage Christian – 2-8 (2008-13, 2016-17)

Springfield – 2-2 (2008-09)

Heartland Christian – 0-8 (2010-17)

Jackson-Milton – 0-6 (2008-11, 2016-17)

Lordstown – 0-2 (2014-15)

Mineral Ridge – 0-2 (2014-15)

Mathews – 0-1 (2017)