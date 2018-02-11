Authorities: Suspect among 5 dead in Kentucky shooting spree

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Kentucky are characterizing the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend as a murder-suicide involving multiple family members.

Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price said authorities in the eastern Kentucky community of Paintsville received a 911 call on Saturday afternoon at 3:33 p.m. about a shooting at a residence. Two victims were found dead in the kitchen. Price said after receiving a tip on the whereabouts of a suspect’s vehicle, three more bodies, including that of the presumed shooter, were later found at an apartment complex.

Kentucky State Police have released the names of four people who were killed in the shooting spree.

State Police Trooper William Petry says in a news release that James and Arlene Nickell were gunned down at a residence in the McKenzie Branch area of Flatgap, Kentucky, while Lindsey and Patricia Vanhoose were fatally shot at an apartment in nearby Paintsville.

Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price has said the body of the shooter, Joseph Nickell, also was found at the apartment.

The statement didn’t indicate the relationships between Joseph Nickell and the victims or give a motive for the shootings, which remain under investigation. A message left with Petry wasn’t immediately returned.

“This has been a horrific murder spree,” Price said in a Facebook post Saturday night. “The lives of four innocent victims were taken. The perpetrator then took his own life. There are no words to describe the heartbreak in seeing four lives taken due to the actions of one man. I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years. This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have ever seen.”

“As officers, one of our first concerns is for the surviving family members. Our intent is to honor them with as much privacy as possible during their time of grief,” Price said on Facebook.

No further information was available. A message left for Price and Kentucky State Police, who are involved in the investigation, weren’t immediately returned Sunday.

“Working a murder is never easy,” Price said. “Working the murders of four innocent people that are part of your community is even tougher.”

