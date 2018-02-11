Back at it again; South Range is #1 seed in Salem again

Division III Boys’ Basketball – Salem District
Tournament Field
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 27
Game 1: #9 Columbiana at #8 East Palestine
Game 2: #12 Crestview at #5 Rootstown
Game 3: #10 Waterloo at #7 Southern
Game 4: #11 Fairless at #6 Campbell Memorial
Sectional Final, Mar. 2
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #1 South Range
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Canton Central Catholic
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #2 Mogadore
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #3 United
District Semifinal
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Mar. 5
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, Mar. 6
District Championship, Mar. 9
Remaining Winners

Recent Salem District Championship Results
2017 – St. Thomas Aquinas 64 Canton Central Catholic 46
2016 – St. Thomas Aquinas 54 Tuslaw 49
2015 – Canton Central Catholic 45 Springfield 34
2014 – Canton Central Catholic 60 Lisbon 44
2013 – St. Thomas Aquinas 48 Manchester 44
2012 – Springfield 51 St. Thomas Aquinas 47
2011 – Ursuline 66 Campbell Memorial 34
2010 – East Canton 64 Campbell Memorial 56
2009 – Campbell Memorial 76 Waterloo 73
2008 – Ursuline 66 Campbell Memorial 46
2007 – Campbell Memorial 69 Ursuline 63
2006 – Ursuline 43 Campbell Memorial 41
2005 – Rootstown 58 Springfield 34
2004 – St. Thomas Aquinas 64 Cardinal Mooney 56
2003 – Springfield 53 St. Thomas Aquinas 38
2002 – St. Thomas Aquinas 73 South Range 68
2001 – St. Vincent-St. Mary 63 Springfield 36
2000 – Crestview 64 South Range 55

Salem District Tournament Records
(Past 10 Years)
St. Thomas Aquinas – 20-5 (2008-13, 2016-17)
Canton Central Catholic – 14-8 (2008-17)
Campbell Memorial – 12-7 (2008-11, 2014-17)
Springfield – 9-7 (2010-17)
Ursuline – 8-2 (2008-11)
South Range – 7-10 (2008-17)
Lisbon – 7-6 (2008-09, 2012-15)
Manchester – 6-8 (2010-17)
East Palestine – 5-10 (2008-17)
Waterloo – 5-10 (2008-17)
Crestview – 3-10 (2008-17)
United – 3-10 (2008-17)
Rootstown – 3-6 (2008-13)
Tuslaw – 3-2 (2016-17)
East Canton – 3-1 (2010-11)
Columbiana – 2-6 (2012-17)
Southern – 2-2 (2014-15)
Fairless – 1-2 (2016-17)
Jackson-Milton – 0-2 (2014-15)

