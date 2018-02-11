Canfield crime activity: Police say couple stole 25 cases of Pepsi from Giant Eagle

Monday, Jan. 29

200 block of Gaither Ave., Youngstown, Ashley Mock, 28, and Frankie Russo, 26, both of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft. Police said on January 26, Mock and Russo each loaded a shopping cart full of Pepsi and left the store without paying. The store’s manager estimated that 25 cases of Pepsi were taken, valued at $135. Police said Russo had been arrested on December 23 for a previous theft at Giant Eagle.

100 block of Callahan Rd., a Canfield man was cited for collecting by an unlicensed person after police said he was found sifting through the garage that was placed on the curb.

100 block of Lisbon St., a runaway boy was found in front of the Cardinal Joint Fire District. The Goshen Police Department took custody of him and brought him home.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

400 block of Fairground Blvd., report of unwanted and harassing phone calls. The person who reported the calls didn’t want to have them investigated and the case was closed, according to police.

Thursday, Feb. 1

10:25 p.m. – Shields and Canfield Niles roads, Marc Ellington, III, 31, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse during a traffic stop. Police said Ellington had a half-smoked joint of marijuana and five Tramadol tablets without a prescription. The driver was charged with a marked lanes violation.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

