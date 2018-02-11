Canfield plays host to Perry in the Sectional Semi

Division I Boys’ Basketball – Canton District

Tournament Field

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 28

Game 1: Barberton at GlenOak

Game 2: Boardman at Wooster

Game 3: East at Massillon

Game 4: Fitch at Dover

Game 5: Hoover at Canton McKinley

Game 6: Perry at Canfield

Sectional Final, Mar. 3

Game 7: Winner of Game 1 at Jackson

Game 8: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3

Game 9: Winner of Game 4 at Lake

Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

District Semifinal

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, Mar. 7

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, Mar. 8

District Championship, Mar. 10

Remaining Winners

