Division I Boys’ Basketball – Canton District
Tournament Field
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 28
Game 1: Barberton at GlenOak
Game 2: Boardman at Wooster
Game 3: East at Massillon
Game 4: Fitch at Dover
Game 5: Hoover at Canton McKinley
Game 6: Perry at Canfield
Sectional Final, Mar. 3
Game 7: Winner of Game 1 at Jackson
Game 8: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 9: Winner of Game 4 at Lake
Game 10: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
District Semifinal
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, Mar. 7
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, Mar. 8
District Championship, Mar. 10
Remaining Winners
Canfield plays host to Perry in the Sectional Semi
Jackson is the top seed in the Canton District.
