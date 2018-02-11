Catherine M. Elder Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Catherine M. Elder, 76, of Warren, entered eternal life with her family by her side on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 11:55 a.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren under the comforting care of Hospice.

Catherine was born on September 30, 1941 in Warren the daughter of the late Catherine Ryan and was a 1959 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.

She furthered her education at Youngstown State University and would go on to serve the people of the Mahoning Valley as a realtor with Northwoods Realty for over 25 years; a job which she had a passion for until becoming ill this past December. Cathy was also a secretary at Fairhaven School in Niles retiring after ten years of service and was currently still filling in as a substitute at the school. In her early years of employment, Cathy was also a buyer for Strouss Department Store for many years.

Cathy was a life long member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren, where she was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society, past member of the Parish Council and was an active member of the church’s 400 Club.

Cathy was also a member of the Board of Realtors.

Cathy was married on September 28, 1979 to Lawrence Elder and they were married for 28 years until his passing on August 11, 2008. Together they shared the love of five children, Curt (Maria) Elder of Warren, Karen (James) Aikins of Niles, Jacque (Michael) Mickler of New Springfield, Patricia “Pattee” Elder Pennell of Warren and Lynn Elder also of Warren; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She also survived by a nephew, James (Joanna) Ryan of Beverly Hills, California.

Besides her parents and husband, Cathy was preceded in death by her aunt who raised her, Helen Ryan and by a granddaughter, Heather L. Pennell-Depp who passed away on October 19, 2015.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 727 E. Market Street, Warren, where closing prayers will be recited at 9:20 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2018 prior in leaving for the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2018 in St. Mary’s Church, where the Altar & Rosary Society will have the recitation of the rosary before the Funeral Mass in the church.

Burial will take place in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

As a sign of sympathy and condolence, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Cathy’s name to either the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE #5, Warren, Ohio 44484 or to St. Mary’s Church Restoration Fund, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Elder family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakkaszowski.com to share condolences to the Elder family.

