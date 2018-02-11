Columbiana & Struthers meet in a Dream Matchup on Monday

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

Columbiana (20-1) at Struthers (17-3)

Team Profiles

Columbiana

Scoring Offense: 68.6

Scoring Defense: 35.4

… Columbiana has won nine straight games. In their 20 wins, the Lady Clippers have not allowed a single opponent to reach 50-points. This Monday’s meeting with Struthers will be their first against an All-American Conference foe since last year’s tournament. The top-seeded Clippers defeated Liberty (87-34) in the playoff opener and then dismantled Campbell Memorial (85-21) for the Sectional title. Columbiana took down the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s top two teams (McDonald and Jackson-Milton). Last Monday, the Clippers topped McDonald (49-44) behind Alexis Cross’ 17 points as she reached the 1,000-point plateau for her career. On Thursday, the Clippers defense clamped down on Jackson-Milton as they allowed the Jays to score just 23 points in the game. Columbiana won 36-23 behind Kayla Muslovski’s 13 points.

Struthers

Scoring Offense: 60.4

Scoring Defense: 29.2

…The Lady Wildcats have closed out the regular season on a high note so far – with two games remaining – by winning 10 of their last 11 contests. Over the course of their last four games, Struthers have compiled 70-points or more in each of those outings. Through their first 16 contests, they were able to only post 70-points twice. The ‘Cats feature three players who are averaging double figures – Khaylah Brown (12.6), Alexis Bury (11.2) and Trinity McDowell (9.9). Brown and McDowell are also averaging 9.2 and 10.7 rebounds per game this season. Bury leads the team with 2.8 assists per contest. Brown has scored 82 points over her last five games (16.4 ppg). McDowell has posted 7 double-doubles. In her last time out, Bury scored 16 points, dished out 4 assists and finished with 6 steals in Struthers’ 70-46 win over Jefferson on Monday.

Post-Season

The Clippers are the #3 seed in the Division III Struthers District behind top seeded South Range and Salem (#2). Columbiana will face the winner of Girard versus Mineral Ridge at home in the Sectional Final…Struthers is also the 3rd seed in the Division II Fitch District. They’ll take on the winner of Hubbard/Mooney in the Sectional Final on February 22. The top two seeds in Austintown are West Branch and Howland.

Upcoming Schedule

Columbiana

Feb. 24 – Girard/Mineral Ridge (Sectional Final)

Struthers

Feb. 13 – at Liberty

Feb. 22 – Hubbard/Mooney (Sectional Final)