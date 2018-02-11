Cornerstone is the top dog in Orwell, Bristol takes #2

#2 seeded Bristol Panthers were the top seed in each of the past two seasons.

Division IV Boys’ Basketball – Orwell District
Tournament Field
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 27
Game 1: #9 Newbury at #8 Maplewood
Game 2: #13 Bloomfield at #4 Richmond Heights
Game 3: #12 Lordstown at #5 Warren JFK
Game 4: #10 St. John at #7 Mathews
Game 5: #11 Southington at #6 Badger
Sectional Final, Mar. 2
Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #1 Cornerstone Christian
Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #2 Bristol
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 at #3 Windham
District Semifinal
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, Mar. 5
Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, Mar. 6
District Championship, Mar. 9
Remaining Winners

Recent Orwell District Championship Results
2017 – Warren JFK 75 Cornerstone Christian 72
2016 – Cornerstone Christian 68 Bristol 50
2015 – Warren JFK 53 Cornerstone Christian 40
2014 – Cornerstone Christian 62 Maplewood 53

Orwell District Tournament Records
(Past 4 Years)
Warren JFK – 11-2 (2014-17)
Bristol – 6-4 (2014-17)
Maplewood – 6-4 (2014-17)
Southington – 3-4 (2014-17)
Mathews – 2-3 (2014-16)
Windham – 2-4 (2014-17)
Fairport Harding – 2-4 (2014-17)
Badger – 1-4 (2014-17)
Richmond Heights – 1-1 (2017)
Bloomfield – 0-4 (2014-17)
Newbury – 0-4 (2014-17)
St. John – 0-3 (2015-17)
Lordstown – 0-2 (2016-17)
Ledgemont – 0-2 (2014-15)

