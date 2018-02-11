Essie Dean Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Essie Dean, 94, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 11, 2018 at her home.

She was born February 16, 1923 in Wiona, Mississippi.

Essie and her late beloved husband, Bishop Robert L. Dean, Sr., founded the Church of the Living God on Sixth Street in Warren. Essie served as pastor of the church for many years.

She is sadly missed by her son, Robert L. Dean, Jr. of Florida; her daughter, Barbara D. Thompson of Youngstown; one adopted son, Harold Simeon Dean of Warren; two other children whom she raised, Sharlene Bowie of Akron and Josephine Harris of Cincinnati; a brother, Henry Clayson, Sr. of Warren and a host of other children, nieces and nephews for whom she was a mentor, a model and an inspiration.

Preceding her in death are her mother, father and her husband.

Private services will be in the chapel at Pineview Memorial Park, with burial at Pineview taking place following the service.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.