In Warren, LaBrae takes #1 seed for 2nd straight year

At 11-8, Champion takes the #2 slot.

By Published:

Division III Boys’ Basketball – Warren District
Tournament Field
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 27
Game 1: #9 Mineral Ridge at #8 Pymatuning Valley
Game 2: #12 Brookfield at #5 Cardinal
Game 3: #10 Liberty at #7 Grand Valley
Game 4: #11 Berkshire at #6 Crestwood
Sectional Final, Mar. 2
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. #1 LaBrae
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. #4 Garrettsville Garfield
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. #2 Champion
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. #3 Newton Falls
District Semifinal
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Mar. 5
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, Mar. 6
District Championship, Mar. 9
Remaining Winners

Recent Warren District Championship Results
2017 – Garrettsville Garfield 58 LaBrae 56
2016 – Newton Falls 49 Garrettsville Garfield 45
(District moved to Harding in 2016)
2015 – Ursuline 62 Girard 36
2014 – Ursuline 73 Girard 63
2013 – LaBrae 68 Ursuline 61
2012 – Berkshire 43 Newton Falls 37
2011 – Berkshire 55 LaBrae 52
2010 – Newton Falls 50 LaBrae 45 (OT)
2009 – LaBrae 52 Newton Falls 45
2008 – Pymatuning Valley 50 Newton Falls 40

Warren District Tournament Records
(Past 10 Years)
Newton Falls – 21-8 (2008-17)
LaBrae – 19-8 (2008-17)
Ursuline – 13-2 (2012-15)
Berkshire – 12-6 (2010-17)
Garrettsville Garfield – 9-9 (2008-17)
Champion – 7-10 (2008-17)
Pymatuning Valley – 7-9 (2008-17)
Girard – 7-8 (2008-15)
Grand Valley – 5-10 (2008-17)
Brookfield – 4-10 (2008-17)
Cardinal – 4-8 (2010-17)
Liberty – 2-8 (2010-17)
Mineral Ridge – 2-6 (2008-11, 2016-17)
Rootstown – 2-4 (2014-17)
Campbell Memorial – 1-2 (2012-13)
Lakeview – 1-2 (2010-11)
Maplewood – 0-2 (2008-09)
Mathews – 0-2 (2008-09)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s