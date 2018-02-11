In Warren, LaBrae takes #1 seed for 2nd straight year

Division III Boys’ Basketball – Warren District

Tournament Field

Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 27

Game 1: #9 Mineral Ridge at #8 Pymatuning Valley

Game 2: #12 Brookfield at #5 Cardinal

Game 3: #10 Liberty at #7 Grand Valley

Game 4: #11 Berkshire at #6 Crestwood

Sectional Final, Mar. 2

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. #1 LaBrae

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. #4 Garrettsville Garfield

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. #2 Champion

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. #3 Newton Falls

District Semifinal

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Mar. 5

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, Mar. 6

District Championship, Mar. 9

Remaining Winners

Recent Warren District Championship Results

2017 – Garrettsville Garfield 58 LaBrae 56

2016 – Newton Falls 49 Garrettsville Garfield 45

(District moved to Harding in 2016)

2015 – Ursuline 62 Girard 36

2014 – Ursuline 73 Girard 63

2013 – LaBrae 68 Ursuline 61

2012 – Berkshire 43 Newton Falls 37

2011 – Berkshire 55 LaBrae 52

2010 – Newton Falls 50 LaBrae 45 (OT)

2009 – LaBrae 52 Newton Falls 45

2008 – Pymatuning Valley 50 Newton Falls 40

Warren District Tournament Records

(Past 10 Years)

Newton Falls – 21-8 (2008-17)

LaBrae – 19-8 (2008-17)

Ursuline – 13-2 (2012-15)

Berkshire – 12-6 (2010-17)

Garrettsville Garfield – 9-9 (2008-17)

Champion – 7-10 (2008-17)

Pymatuning Valley – 7-9 (2008-17)

Girard – 7-8 (2008-15)

Grand Valley – 5-10 (2008-17)

Brookfield – 4-10 (2008-17)

Cardinal – 4-8 (2010-17)

Liberty – 2-8 (2010-17)

Mineral Ridge – 2-6 (2008-11, 2016-17)

Rootstown – 2-4 (2014-17)

Campbell Memorial – 1-2 (2012-13)

Lakeview – 1-2 (2010-11)

Maplewood – 0-2 (2008-09)

Mathews – 0-2 (2008-09)