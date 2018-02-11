In Warren, LaBrae takes #1 seed for 2nd straight year

Division III Boys’ Basketball – Warren District
Tournament Field
Sectional Semifinal, Feb. 27
Game 1: #9 Mineral Ridge at #8 Pymatuning Valley
Game 2: #12 Brookfield at #5 Cardinal
Game 3: #10 Liberty at #7 Grand Valley
Game 4: #11 Berkshire at #6 Crestwood
Sectional Final, Mar. 2
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. #1 LaBrae
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. #4 Garrettsville Garfield
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. #2 Champion
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. #3 Newton Falls
District Semifinal
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, Mar. 5
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, Mar. 6
District Championship, Mar. 9
Remaining Winners
Recent Warren District Championship Results
2017 – Garrettsville Garfield 58 LaBrae 56
2016 – Newton Falls 49 Garrettsville Garfield 45
(District moved to Harding in 2016)
2015 – Ursuline 62 Girard 36
2014 – Ursuline 73 Girard 63
2013 – LaBrae 68 Ursuline 61
2012 – Berkshire 43 Newton Falls 37
2011 – Berkshire 55 LaBrae 52
2010 – Newton Falls 50 LaBrae 45 (OT)
2009 – LaBrae 52 Newton Falls 45
2008 – Pymatuning Valley 50 Newton Falls 40
Warren District Tournament Records
(Past 10 Years)
Newton Falls – 21-8 (2008-17)
LaBrae – 19-8 (2008-17)
Ursuline – 13-2 (2012-15)
Berkshire – 12-6 (2010-17)
Garrettsville Garfield – 9-9 (2008-17)
Champion – 7-10 (2008-17)
Pymatuning Valley – 7-9 (2008-17)
Girard – 7-8 (2008-15)
Grand Valley – 5-10 (2008-17)
Brookfield – 4-10 (2008-17)
Cardinal – 4-8 (2010-17)
Liberty – 2-8 (2010-17)
Mineral Ridge – 2-6 (2008-11, 2016-17)
Rootstown – 2-4 (2014-17)
Campbell Memorial – 1-2 (2012-13)
Lakeview – 1-2 (2010-11)
Maplewood – 0-2 (2008-09)
Mathews – 0-2 (2008-09)