John D. Borthwick, Jr. Obituary

TOWNSEND, Georgia (Formerly Warren, Ohio) – John D. Borthwick, Jr., 88, died Sunday, February 11, 2018.

Formerly of Warren, Ohio, John was the son of the late Winifred Ivy Ponsford and John D. Borthwick, Sr.

John was born on September 24, 1929, in Linesville, Pennsylvania.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force.

While living in Warren, John was employed by Packard Electric for 33 years and retired in 1993.

He was a member of Pleasant Valley Church and also attended the Church of God of Prophecy, with Pastor Danny Stillwell, while he lived in Georgia.

He is survived by his brother, Floyd Aaron “Ron” Borthwick of Rockwood, Tennessee; his daughter, Deborah Walls of Niles; his two sons, Brian Scott Borthwick of Townsend, Georgia, with whom he lived with in Georgia for five years and James R. Borthwick of Whitehall, Pennsylvania. He loved his family and was proud to be called “Papa”. He leaves behind six beautiful grandchildren, Rebekah, Zacharie, Talmadge, Ian, Joshua and Kabrien and three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Tate and Liam.

Nancy, his wife of 51 years; a son, John and a sister, Freddie preceded him in death.

A memorial service for will be held at Crown Hill’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna on Saturday, February 17, at 1:00 p.m.

Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

