Lawrence R. “Larry” Reed Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Lawrence R. “Larry” Reed, 70, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday night, February 11, 2018 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from injuries sustained due to an accident.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on May 24, 1947 to the late Robert and Dorothy I. (McLaughlin) Reed.

Larry was a 1965 graduate of Greenville High School and served in the Marines during the Vietnam War.

He previously worked for Trinity Industries in Greenville and was currently working for ADESA Auto Auction in Mercer.

Larry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities, dirt and NASCAR racing, reading Steven King books and vacationing along the Carolina coast. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his companion of 25 years, Vicki Jewell at home; a son, Ben Reed and his wife, Erin, of Greenville; a daughter, Makenzi Reed-Lopez of Corpus Christi, Texas; a stepson, Bill Jewell of Greenville; two stepdaughters, Georgette Smith and her husband, Brian, of Greenville and Melinda Hawkins and her husband, Eric, of Greenville; a brother, James Reed and his wife, Pearl, of Jamestown; a sister, Shirlyn Salveson and her husband, Gary of Henderson, Nevada; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 16 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 73 Clinton Street, Greenville, where a funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the church pastor, Rev. Theresa Robison, officiating.

Military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the service by the Reynolds VFW Honor Guard.

Cremation will follow the services.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Downtown Ministries, Inc. 214 Main St. Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements are under the direction of Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

