Lily Mae Croft Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Lily Mae Croft, 90, passed away Sunday evening, February 11, 2018 at Liberty Health Care Center in Liberty, Ohio.

Lily was born on December 24, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Wesley Anderson Mason and Rachel (Karnes) Mason.

She was a graduate of Warren Harding High School.

Shortly after high school she married her husband, George Croft on October 14 1950.

She worked at A&P Food Store and then Packard Electric until 1977.

She was devoted to her husband and family; caring for them selflessly.

Lily will be deeply missed by her children, Albert Croft, Karen Dahman, George Croft and Janet Rule; her eight grandchildren, who loved to have overnighters with their grandma, Alyssa Granitto, Adam Dahman, Eric Dahman, Suelene Roy, George Croft, Briana Croft, Anthony Rule and Nick Rule and six great-grandchildren, Ariel Dahman, Gabriella Croft, Vanessa Roy, Rachel Roy, John Roy and Camila Burks, who loved to visit with her.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, George Croft who passed away on March 3, 2016; her brother Charles Mason and her sister, Martha Vesper.

Funeral services for Lily will be held on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes Niles Chapel at 415 Robbins Avenue.

Friends and family may visit one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 16 at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Niles City Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans located at 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

The family would like to send a special thanks to all of Lily’s caregivers.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



