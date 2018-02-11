Man who held baby hostage in Coitsville home back in jail after fleeing courtroom

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Brandon Jones — who led police on a chase and then held officers at bay for several hours after abducting his own baby — is back in the county jail after being arrested Sunday evening at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Jones appeared in court on Friday but quickly bolted from deputies as he was about to be taken out of Judge Lou D’Apolito’s courtroom. He then fled from the courthouse.

Hospital police and U.S. Marshals made the arrest after Jones got into a small fight with them.

Authorities are expected to file new charges in the incident this week.

He had been indicted on abduction and criminal damaging.

On Dec. 1, Jones hijacked a car from a house on Hawthorne Street with his 8-month old baby and the baby’s mother inside. He drove them to his house on McGuffey Road in Coitsville.

A police report states Jones then got out of the car with the baby, threatened to kill the mother and child if she called the police and ran into the house.

But, when officials arrived, they negotiated with Jones for about an hour, only for someone else to walk out of the house with the baby while he ran off.

About a week later, police found and arrested Jones.