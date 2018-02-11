Mary Ann Sinkovich Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Holy Apostles-Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church for Mary Ann Sinkovich, 90, who passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018.

Mary Ann was born April 3, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Mary (Kumer) Svesko.

She was a 1945 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended the Ohio School of Beauty.

She was a lifelong member of Holy Apostles-Sts. Peter and Paul Croatian Church, the Daughters of Sts. Peter and Paul and St. George’s Lodge #66.

She loved playing cards with the ladies of her 500 club.

Surviving are her daughters, Susan Benish and Marianne (Keith) Burnside, both of Struthers; two brothers, Joseph (Cass) Svesko of Girard, Pennsylvania and Edward (Ellen) Svesko of Fort Myers, Florida; a sister, Marge (Serene) Bartoletti of El Paso Texas and her grandchildren, Russell Bowser, Jared Bowser, Michelle McCool, Jeremy Benish, Stephen Sinkovich, Chad Sinkovich, Kayla Burnside and Keith Burnside.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stephen whom she married February 19, 1949; a son, Stephen Sinkovich, Jr. and a daughter, Patricia Bowser.

Friends will be received on Thursday, February 15 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

