Columbus Police: Domestic violence suspect shot, killed during confrontation with officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A suspect in a domestic violence complaint is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to 164 Eldon Ave. around 9:30pm Saturday on the report of a domestic violence complaint. When officers arrived, they were told the suspect fled the scene to the 100 block of Letchworth Avenue.

Officers located the suspect on Letchworth Avenue. The suspect and the officers became involved in a confrontation, which resulted in an officer shooting the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbus Police have not identified the suspect or the officers involved at this time.