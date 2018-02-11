Columbus Police: Domestic violence suspect shot, killed during confrontation with officers

When officers arrived, they were told the suspect fled the scene

NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of WCMH. A suspect in a domestic violence complaint is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Columbus.
Photo courtesy of WCMH.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A suspect in a domestic violence complaint is dead after an officer-involved shooting in west Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to 164 Eldon Ave. around 9:30pm Saturday on the report of a domestic violence complaint. When officers arrived, they were told the suspect fled the scene to the 100 block of Letchworth Avenue.

Officers located the suspect on Letchworth Avenue. The suspect and the officers became involved in a confrontation, which resulted in an officer shooting the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbus Police have not identified the suspect or the officers involved at this time.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s