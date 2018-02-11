Rain, wintry mix possible for the second half of the weekend

Watch the video above for an hour-by-hour breakdown of the rest of the weekend.

There still is a chance for some light rain and freezing rain that could make conditions slick through the morning.

Scattered rain showers will return this afternoon with temperatures in the 40s. A wintry mix will be possible into late afternoon and evening. With all the precipitation types, it will make it hard for any one type of accumulation.

The chance for precip will taper off Sunday night and we will be left with sunny skies for Monday!

National Weather Service definitions of the six types of precipitation that are possible this weekend:

Rain
Precipitation that falls to earth in drops more than 0.5 mm in diameter.

Drizzle
Precipitation consisting of numerous minute droplets of water less than 0.5 mm in diameter.

Freezing Rain
Rain that falls as a liquid but freezes into glaze upon contact with the ground.

Freezing Drizzle
A drizzle that falls as a liquid but freezes into glaze or frost upon contact with the cold ground or surface structures.

Sleet
Pellets of ice composed of frozen or mostly frozen raindrops or refrozen partially melted snowflakes.

Snow
Precipitation in the form of ice crystals, mainly of intricately branched, hexagonal form and often agglomerated into snowflakes, formed directly from the freezing [deposition] of the water vapor in the air.

The wintry mix will change to snow by Sunday evening and night. Better weather moves in after that to start next week. Warming up into the upper 40s by next Thursday.

